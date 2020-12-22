Photo Gallery Top Women’s Servers of 2020 • Osaka, Kvitova, Serena, Sabalenka and More

10sBalls.com
Serena Williams smacked 178 aces in 20 matches in 2020.
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty tracks her toss at the Australian Open.
Petra Kvitova cracks a first serve during the Roland Garros semifinals.
Venus Williams shows the power of pronation.
Aryna Sabalenka unloads during her run to the Doha title.
Maria Sakkari launches into serve in St. Petersburg.
Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka won a Tour-best 75 percent of her first-serve points in 2020.
Sofia Kenin shows her distinctive no-look service toss.
Coco Gauff toppled Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open.
A multiple exposure picture shows Coco Gauff’s service toss.
Jennifer Brady rode her heavy kick serve to the US Open semifinals.
Karolina Pliskova releases her toss in Rome.
Garbine Muguruza attacks serve at the US Open.