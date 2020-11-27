Rob’s Iron Man Tournament Update (Best of Five): Great Tennis, Red Foo, Win a Roger Federer Racket !

Red Foo (Stefan Gordy in the draw below) competing in Rob’s Iron Man

We’re entering the final rounds of the tournament and there have been lots of great matches so far. One five-setter, two four-setters, and at the time of this writing, a quarterfinal match in progress between defending champion Gabriel Joseph and Martin Parkes that is just entering the fourth set and has the potential to go five.

Gabriel Joseph-Defending Champ

Sanad Rasheed (#3) and Adam Rapoport (#4) have already secured a spot in the Semi-finals. The final two slots will be filled by Joseph or Parkes, and the winner of Max Swerdlick and Charlie Werman who was last year’s finalist.

Martin Parkes



The winner will receive prize money as well as a new Wilson Roger Federer Pro Staff RF97 Autograph Racquet. Tournament sponsors include Wilson, Solinco, USTA Southern California, and Braemar Country Club.

Sanad Rasheed (#3 seed)



The Iron Man final will be played on stadium court at Braemar Country Club on Sunday December 13th.

Santiago Gomez (left) and Max Swerdlick (Right)



Tournament Details and Draws HERE