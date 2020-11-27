- Rob’s Iron Man Tournament Update (Best of Five): Great Tennis, Red Foo, Win a Roger Federer Racket !
Rob’s Iron Man Tournament Update (Best of Five): Great Tennis, Red Foo, Win a Roger Federer Racket !
-
- Updated: November 27, 2020
We’re entering the final rounds of the tournament and there have been lots of great matches so far. One five-setter, two four-setters, and at the time of this writing, a quarterfinal match in progress between defending champion Gabriel Joseph and Martin Parkes that is just entering the fourth set and has the potential to go five.
Sanad Rasheed (#3) and Adam Rapoport (#4) have already secured a spot in the Semi-finals. The final two slots will be filled by Joseph or Parkes, and the winner of Max Swerdlick and Charlie Werman who was last year’s finalist.
The winner will receive prize money as well as a new Wilson Roger Federer Pro Staff RF97 Autograph Racquet. Tournament sponsors include Wilson, Solinco, USTA Southern California, and Braemar Country Club.
The Iron Man final will be played on stadium court at Braemar Country Club on Sunday December 13th.
Tournament Details and Draws HERE