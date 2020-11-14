Tennis Stars Pose For Official Nitto ATP Finals Photos • NHS Tribute





When the Nitto ATP Finals competitors pose for the official group portrait at The O2 in London, you know the action is near.

The eight singles players competing at the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals gathered on Friday for an official group portrait at The O2 in London. In addition, players took part in a special tribute photo, thanking the NHS and all key workers. The tournament will be played 15-22 November.

The singles players were split into two groups on Thursday. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads Group Tokyo 1970, which also includes Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal tops Group London 2020 alongside Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.





2020 Nitto ATP Finals singles qualifiers from left to right: Diego Schwartzman, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. Wonderhatch/ATP Tour





The players participated in Media Day Friday, speaking to reporters and broadcasters before the season finale. Here is what some of the players said…

Rafael Nadal

“The atmosphere in this amazing stadium, the organisation has been great, the event has been very popular around the world. I think the ATP did a great job choosing The O2, choosing London and creating a fantastic event for so many years.”

Dominic Thiem

“The guy who has the better day is going to win and the guy who has the most good days is going to end up winning the tournament. The only thing I’m going to try to do is to be there 100 per cent and to be there completely ready on Sunday afternoon [for my first match].”





