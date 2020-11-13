Don't Miss
Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 11/14/20 • Sofia Open
-
- Updated: November 13, 2020
Sofia Open
November 08 – 14, 2020
Sofia, Bulgaria
Total Prize Money: €325,615
Due to COVID-19, the dates of the 2020 Sofia Open have shifted to 9-14 November.
Tennis In The Capital
Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.
Draw & Results
Singles: [click here]
Doubles: [click here]
Singles Qualifier: [click here]
Order Of Play For Saturday November 14th: [click here]
