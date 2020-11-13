Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 11/14/20 • Sofia Open

Nineteen-year-old Jannik Sinner topped Adrian Mannarino to reach his first ATP final at the Sofia Open and make history as the youngest Italian ATP finalist in Open era history.

Sofia Open

November 08 – 14, 2020

Sofia, Bulgaria

Total Prize Money: €325,615







Due to COVID-19, the dates of the 2020 Sofia Open have shifted to 9-14 November.

Tennis In The Capital

Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.







