Draws and Order Of Play For 11/15/20 • ATP Finals
-
- Updated: November 13, 2020
ATP Finals
November 15 – 22, 2020
London, Great Britain
Total Prize Money: €5,700,000
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. This marks the 50th anniversary of the tournament, which concludes its run at London’s O2 Arena before moving to Turin, Italy in 2021. The event, which features only the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semifinals. The prestigious tournament has been staged in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970).
Draw & Results
Singles: [click here]
Doubles: [click here]
Order Of Play For Sunday November 15th: [click here]