Australian Open-Winner Novak Djokovic, French Open-Winner Rafael Nadal, US Open-Winner Dominic Thiem Headline Annual Championship, Last Event of 2020



Hall of Famer Andy Roddick Joins Team as Network Becomes Round-the-Clock ATP Finals Home November 15-22





Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during his final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, Britain, 17 November 2019.

Tennis Channel’s live telecast of the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals – the most exclusive event in men’s tennis – will begin Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7 a.m. ET. The eight-day event is led by top-ranked, all-time greats Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, and brings the top points earners of the year together into a round-robin tournament with daily matches reminiscent of heavyweight clashes in the latter rounds of any major. Tennis Channel plans to give viewers approximately 58 hours of live competition during the week, and another 125 encore hours, for a total of 182 hours of round-the-clock coverage.

The ATP Finals split eight singles players into two groups of four, with everyone playing one match each against the others in their group during the first six days of competition. The two top finishers in each group advance to the Saturday semifinals, which determine Sunday’s championship match. The round-robin format ensures at least three matches for each which, because only the eight players who have earned the most points during the season qualify for the event, generates a week of back-to-back matches between the greatest players of 2020.

The same format is used for the doubles tournament. The ATP Finals take place in London’s O2 Arena, the largest indoor tennis facility in the world.

Hall of Famer Andy Roddick (@AndyRoddick), who appeared throughout the summer on news-and-analysis show Tennis Channel Live, will contribute to the channel’s ATP Finals coverage.

The ATP Finals singles field is set. In addition to Australian Open-champion Djokovic and French Open-winner Nadal, US Open-titlist Dominic Thiem will compete, again providing the event with all of the season’s major champions. Rounding out the group are Danil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman. Djokovic has won the ATP Finals championship five times, including four years in a row from 2012-2015. Tsitsipas won the event last year and Zverev in 2018.

Seven doubles teams have qualified for the ATP Finals. They include Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares, Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Wesley Koolhof/Nokola Mektic, John Peers/Michael Venus and Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo. While Granollers and Peers have won the ATP Finals doubles crown before, it was with different partners than they compete with today. Tennis Channel’s 2020 ATP Finals Schedule (all matches are live unless otherwise indicated with * for same-day delay).:

