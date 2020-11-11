TennisBalls Shares A Fond Memory of Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Played in our New York Special Olympics in Saratoga Springs. It was a Pro-Celeb tennis and golf Event that included the horse races at one of the oldest tracks in America . It was built in 1863.

The year was either 1985 or 1986. It was the height of the summer season. Hotel rooms were scarce as were airline flights. Because we partnered with American Airlines we had many first class tickets for our celebrities but with stops in Chicago. I was worried about that. The summer rains and lightening storms can leave you on a tarmac for hours. Sadly half of our Stars (household names only of course) celebs got totally stuck in Chicago and had to stay there overnight. All I remember is all a blur of being on 2 phones for 20 plus hours drinking Pepsi.

Luckily we had a true hero amongst the group. One guy literally rounded up all the celebs. And literally got them all rooms and meals and flights to head east the next morning. It was one of those Thursday thru Sunday events.

Yes. It was ALEX TREBEK and He saved the day. The night and the entire event! (probably my job and reputation as well)

I just saw the newspaper write up last week. But now I can’t find it. Typical. The story fascinated the staff here. I’ll find it and we will print it. But I wanted to post this now.

Alex was a King. A truly kind, bright, charming and patient man. He was enormously loved. And for certain he saved the New York Special Olympics fundraiser that year. One staffer said he had a horse. Reba? For Reba McEntire? Or a horse by that name was running… The world was a better place because he was in it. • RIP