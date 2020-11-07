10sBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 11/8/20 • Rolex Paris Masters

Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 11/8/20 • Rolex Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his semifinal match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Rolex Paris Masters
November 02 – 08, 2020
Paris, France
Total Prize Money: €3,901,015

The Final Battleground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Men’s Draw & Results

Paris Singles: [click here]

Paris Doubles: [click here]

Paris Qualifying Singles: [click here]

Paris Order Of Play For Sunday November 8th: [click here]

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after winning his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON