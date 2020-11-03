Don't Miss
Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 11/4/20 • Rolex Paris Masters
-
- Updated: November 3, 2020
Rolex Paris Masters
November 02 – 08, 2020
Paris, France
Total Prize Money: €3,901,015
The Final Battleground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Palais Omnisports in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.
Men’s Draw & Results
Paris Singles: [click here]
Paris Doubles: [click here]
Paris Qualifying Singles: [click here]
Paris Order Of Play For Wednesday November 4th: [click here]