Tennis News • Updated Draws, Results and Order Of Play For 10/30/20 • Erste Bank Open

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his second round match against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 29 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA





Erste Bank Open

October 26 – November 01, 2020

Vienna, Austria

Total Prize money: €1,409,510

Vienna: The Centre Of Austrian Life, Austrian Tennis

The Austrian capital of Vienna is the country’s most populous city with 1.7 million residents and the nation’s cultural, political and business centre. The Erste Bank Open, played each year in late October, is regularly frequented by the world’s Top 10 players.

