Tennis News • Order Of Play • Updated Men’s and Ladies’ Draws For Friday Oct. 8

ROLAND-GARROS
September 21-October 11, 2020
Paris, France
Total Prize money: $44,600,000

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros men’s singles semifinals.

Men’s Draw

Ladies’ Draw

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin plays for her second major title of the year vs. 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros women’s final.

Boys’ Draw

Girls’ Draw

Quad Wheelchair Mens’ Draw

Wheelchair Mens’ Draw

Wheelchair Womens’ Draw

