10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open Tennis • Serena, Zverev, Osaka, Azarenka, Medvedev, and Shapovalov

Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Borna Coric of Croatia during their match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Elise Mertens of Belgium during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their Quarterfinals match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 09 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Shelby Rogers of the USA during their match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Open is being played without fans and runs from 31 August through 13 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES