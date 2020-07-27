ATP Star Tennis Player • The Extraordinarily Talented Dustin “Dreddy” Brown Photos

Every once in a while a player comes along that you just must see. You Must see the heart and passion and sheer talent along with amazing athletic ability.



That man of this generation is Dustin Brown of Germany. Maybe he is the most exciting ever… We applaud him. We admire him. And we can’t wait to see him play again.



He had changed the sport. He had made it like “SUPER TENNIS” • “Like the “X games.” We do think he needs some padding. We cringe every time he dives for a ball. And then are ok when we see him smile. And he is handsome like a Hollywood leading man. Wow. He is currently playing in the Ultimate Tennis Exo. (LJ)

Dustin Brown of Germany hits the ball against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their second round match of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, 21 June 2017. EPA/TYLER LARKIN

Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Joao Sousa of Portugal during their first round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 03 July 2017. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Dustin Brown of Germany in action during his first round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Dustin Brown in action during a live stream of an tennis exhibition series match in Hoehr-Grenzhausen, Germany, 04 May 2020. Countries and Sports organizers around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK