ATP Star Tennis Player • The Extraordinarily Talented Dustin “Dreddy” Brown Photos

- Updated: July 27, 2020
Every once in a while a player comes along that you just must see. You Must see the heart and passion and sheer talent along with amazing athletic ability.
That man of this generation is Dustin Brown of Germany. Maybe he is the most exciting ever… We applaud him. We admire him. And we can’t wait to see him play again.
He had changed the sport. He had made it like “SUPER TENNIS” • “Like the “X games.” We do think he needs some padding. We cringe every time he dives for a ball. And then are ok when we see him smile. And he is handsome like a Hollywood leading man. Wow. He is currently playing in the Ultimate Tennis Exo. (LJ)