Tennis News • Medvedev, Tsitsipas Headline ATP Tour’s Return To Action At Citi Open In Washington DC

By Ricky Dimon



The countdown has decreased to less than a month for the comeback of the ATP Tour.



Following a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, men’s professional tennis is set to officially return with next month’s Citi Open in Washington, D.C. Aside from multiple exhibitions that have been put on with varying degrees of success, tennis has been shelved since the February swings in the United States, Europe, South America, and Mexico. Indian Wells was the first tournament to get the axe and almost every other tournament through July was also cancelled.



Only the French Open survived, having been postponed from late May and early June to late September and early October.



But we won’t have to wait until the modified clay-court season in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros to see tennis. An abbreviated American hard-court swing begins in Washington, D.C. before both the Western & Southern Open (previously in Cincinnati) and U.S. Open are planned to be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.



Although there will be no fans at any of those hard-court events, Citi Open chairman Mark Ein sees this as a huge opportunity.



“It won’t just be the eyes of Washington, or the tennis world, but the entire sports world will be tuned in to see what happens in our city as tennis comes back on the world stage,” Ein said last month. “It’s a great honor, but it’s also a great responsibility.



“We’ve put a huge amount of time and effort into collaborating with world class health experts to put in a series of protocols and a framework that is going to keep the players healthy and safe while they’re here. And that’s what’s enabled us to have the confidence that we can host this event.”



It could be a great event, too–if not to see in person than at least to watch on television. As usual, the Citi Open boasts an outstanding entry list. The preliminary lineup of players was announced earlier this week and it will likely become official this coming Monday.



Top-10 players Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas headline the field along with David Goffin, Roberto Bautista Agut, Diego Schwartzman, Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, John Isner, Alex de Minaur, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, and Borna Coric.



Four wild cards will also be handed out, so the list could get even better–especially if any top players are holding out hope that the virus situation improves and therefore paves the way for safer play in the United States.





Daniil Medvedev serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas during their round robin match at the ATP World Tour Finals.

The full list:



MAIN DRAW SINGLES (PRELIMINARY)

1 MEDVEDEV, Daniil RUS 5

2 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos GRE 6

3 GOFFIN, David BEL 10

4 BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto ESP 12

5 SCHWARTZMAN, Diego ARG 13

6 KHACHANOV, Karen RUS 15

7 SHAPOVALOV, Denis CAN 16

8 GARIN, Cristian CHI 18

9 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix CAN 20

10 ISNER, John USA 21

11 PAIRE, Benoit FRA 22

12 LAJOVIC, Dusan SRB 23

13 FRITZ, Taylor USA 24

14 DE MINAUR, Alex AUS 26

15 BASILASHVILI, Nikoloz GEO 27

16 EVANS, Daniel GBR 28

17 HURKACZ, Hubert POL 29

18 RAONIC, Milos CAN 30

19 NISHIKORI, Kei JPN 31

20 CORIC, Borna CRO 33

21 STRUFF, Jan-Lennard GER 34

22 PELLA, Guido ARG 35

23 RUUD, Casper NOR 36

24 OPELKA, Reilly USA 39

25 RAMOS-VINOLAS, Albert ESP 41

26 HUMBERT, Ugo FRA 42

27 MILLMAN, John AUS 43

28 EDMUND, Kyle GBR 44

29 QUERREY, Sam USA 45

30 SONEGO, Lorenzo ITA 46

31 KECMANOVIC, Miomir SRB 47

32 GASQUET, Richard FRA 50

33 BUBLIK, Alexander KAZ 51

34 LOPEZ, Feliciano ESP 56

35 PAUL, Tommy USA 57

36 CHARDY, Jeremy FRA 59

37 CUEVAS, Pablo URU 60

38 BEDENE, Aljaz SLO 61

39 [WC]

40 [WC]

41 [WC]

42 [WC]

43 [Q]

44 [Q]

45 [Q]

46 [Q]

47 [Q]

48 [Q]



ALTERNATES

1 LONDERO, Juan Ignacio ARG 62

2 THOMPSON, Jordan AUS 64

3 VESELY, Jiri CZE 65

4 SOUSA, Joao POR 66

5 ALBOT, Radu MDA 67

6 YMER, Mikael SWE 68

7 GERASIMOV, Egor BLR 69

8 KWON, Soonwoo KOR 70

9 BERANKIS, Ricardas LTU 72

10 SINNER, Jannik ITA 73

11 MOUTET, Corentin FRA 75

12 NORRIE, Cameron GBR 77

13 DELBONIS, Federico ARG 78

14 MAGER, Gianluca ITA 79

15 DJERE, Laslo SRB 80



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.