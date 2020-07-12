- Update: Captain Tom Moore • Beckham Names First Lionheart
- Rublev wins Thiem’s own Tennis tournament after Besting the Austrian
- Tennis News • Pandemic Insurance Pays: Wimbledon To Dish Out Prize Money To Players
- Tennis News • ATP announces rankings update, new format covers 22 months instead of 12
- Tennis News • David Ferrer is back!…as a potential coach for Alexander Zverev
- On Running and Roger Federer Introduce New Tennis Inspired Sneaker • THE ROGER
- All-American Tennis Team Cup in Atlanta Presses On Despite Tiafoe’s Positive Coronavirus Test
- To The Bins And Back. Part Six In An Occasional Series About Life In Lockdown In London • Today Would Have Been Wimbledon’s 6th Day
- Tennis Champion Jimmy Connors and son Brett Connors Have a YouTube Channel
- Tennis Wheelchair Players Team with able-bodied doubles Players • At Challenger in Japan • Taro Daniel • Shingo Kuneida Organize The Inception And Concept
- Updated: July 12, 2020
The former England skipper made a trip to Capt Sir Tom’s Bedfordshire home to hand over a framed football shirt and to say thank you.
“To have Sir Tom as our captain – it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Beckham named him the first member of the Lionhearts squad of heroes. The initiative by the Football Association honours inspirational people who have gone above and beyond during the fight against coronavirus.
Beckham added: “Everyone was aware at some point of this amazing man but I think he went above and beyond any expectations out there.”
Earlier this year Captain Tom raised more than £32m for the NHS by carrying out a 100-lap garden challenge at his home in Bedfordshire, UK, by his 100th birthday.