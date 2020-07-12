Update: Captain Tom Moore • Beckham Names First Lionheart

The former England skipper made a trip to Capt Sir Tom’s Bedfordshire home to hand over a framed football shirt and to say thank you.

“To have Sir Tom as our captain – it doesn’t get any better than that.”



Beckham named him the first member of the Lionhearts squad of heroes. The initiative by the Football Association honours inspirational people who have gone above and beyond during the fight against coronavirus.

Beckham added: “Everyone was aware at some point of this amazing man but I think he went above and beyond any expectations out there.”

Earlier this year Captain Tom raised more than £32m for the NHS by carrying out a 100-lap garden challenge at his home in Bedfordshire, UK, by his 100th birthday.