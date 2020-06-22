Dimitrov, Coric, Troicki all test positive for coronavirus after playing on Novak’s Adria Tennis Tour

Dimitrov and Coric have both tested positive after their match this past weekend in Zadar.

By Ricky Dimon

If you thought a lot could go wrong when players and fans alike were showing no signs of social distancing during recent Adria Tour stops in Belgrade, Serbia and Zadar, Croatia, you were exactly correct.

A lot has gone wrong, to the extent that three participants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grigor Dimitrov, who played in both Belgrade and Zadar, was the first to test positive. He got the news on Sunday, after which he posted an update on Instagram.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19,” the world No. 19 wrote. “I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering…. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.”

Dimitrov posts update on Instagram.

Among those in contact with Dimitrov was Borna Coric, who defeated the Bulgarian in Zadar. Not too surprisingly, Coric became the second player to test positive when his results came back on Monday.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19,” the Croatian commented. “I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I’m feeling well and don’t have any symptoms. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!”

Coric became the second player to test positive.

First a Bulgarian, then a Croat, and now a Serb. No, Novak Djokovic has not tested positive (he has not been tested at all, in fact) but Viktor Troicki was also confirmed on Monday to have the coronavirus. His wife has it, as well.

Viktor Troicki was also confirmed on Monday to have the coronavirus.

Spreading of the disease among players who have been in close quarters comes as no surprise, and neither does the reaction. Count the always outspoken Nick Kyrgios among their peers who are not happy.

“Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition,’ Kyrgios posted. “Speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.”

Zverev with Dimitrov and Djokovic watching the exhibition in Belgrade.

Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, and Dominic Thiem have all tested negative.

