Dylan Alcott And Wheelchair Tennis Players Denied The US Open
- Updated: June 19, 2020
Dylan Alcott, the amazing wheelchair tennis star, Paralympic Gold medalist, world number one and two time US Open champion, took to social media yesterday after finding out wheelchair players were not going to be part of the 2020 Open. Alcott slammed the omission of the wheelchair tournament from the U.S. Open, calling it “disgusting discrimination.”
Editor’s Note: He and all wheelchair players are being denied their category of wheelchair tennis and are being discriminated against. We hope the USTA reconsiders this position.