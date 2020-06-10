Federer Experiences Rehabilitation Setback • Will Be Back In 2021

10sBalls.com
Federer announced to his fans today he will be out till the 2021 season.

Roger Federer announced on social media today that he experienced a setback in his initial rehabilitation and underwent an additional arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He plans to be back at the start of the 2021 season.