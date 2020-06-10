Don't Miss
- Tennis Returns–Sort Of–As Adria Tour is Latest and Greatest Exhibition
- Federer Experiences Rehabilitation Setback • Will Be Back In 2021
- Tennis News • USTA Cuts Jobs, Allaster Reportedly New U.S. Open Tournament Director
- Teenage Tennis Future Star • Already Star • Coco Gauff Gallery
- Tennis News • U.S. Open This Year ? Only If There Is Fairness For All
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Evan King | Tennis 10sBalls
- French Open Tennis Photos Of Novak Djokovic • Bounce, Bounce, Bounce • 10sBalls
- Roger Federer Photo Gallery • French Open • This One’s For Diego Prince Of Freestyle Tennis
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Janko Tipsarevic | Tennis 10sBalls
- Rafa And More Photos Of ATP Pro Tennis Players From The French Open
Federer Experiences Rehabilitation Setback • Will Be Back In 2021
-
- Updated: June 10, 2020
Roger Federer announced on social media today that he experienced a setback in his initial rehabilitation and underwent an additional arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He plans to be back at the start of the 2021 season.