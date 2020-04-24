Wilson – New Ultra Tennis Racket

Wilson Sporting Goods Co., the world’s leader in high performance tennis gear, announced today the introduction of its all-new Ultra v3 racket. Completely redesigned to be the brand’s most versatile racket, the Ultra is designed for singles and doubles players who desire a racket that does the work for them, making power shots a thing of ease from anywhere on the court.

“The Ultra racket is about easy, effortless power no matter where you are on the court,” said Hans-Martin Reh, General Manager, Wilson Racquet Sports. “In designing this racket, we wanted to answer the question of what exactly does this player want in their racket. After working with hundreds of players, we were able to create a racket that delivers power and stability, which were the two key benefits players said they needed, regardless of age or if they played singles or doubles tennis.”

Wilson LABS, the innovation hub at Wilson, worked in conjunction with hundreds of Ultra players from across the world to redesign the Ultra racket. Through this process, Wilson discovered three player types that depend on Ultra’s power for their game: classic players with a flatter, more-horizontal swing, younger singles players, and doubles players who look to power their shots through the court.

Through more than 16 months of extensive on-court play testing, the Ultra v3’s technology profile took shape:

• An innovative Sweet Spot ChannelTM on the inside of the frame allows the cross strings to extend further across the racket and increase string length for greater power.

• The frame’s Integrated Perimeter Weighting SystemTM increases its material volume at the three and nine o’clock positions to improves the racket’s stability while increasing the sweet spot and power potential.

• Power ProfileTM frame geometries – along the throat and inside of the hoop of the racket – also contribute to its stability and power-friendly frame.

The new Ultra v3 Tennis Racket – by Wilson

The high-tech attributes of the Ultra v3 extend to the racket’s look. The new Ultra v3 features splashes of silver at the three and nine o’clock positions, which are complemented by Ultra’s signature bright blue paint at the top of the hoop. The finish of the Ultra v3 is different than previous models as it features a shiny gloss finish, which in blind playtests was selected by players as they felt the gloss finish instilled a feeling of power. ATP ranked #9 Gael Monfils, #31 Kei Nishikori, and #28 Borna Coric, and WTA ranked #12 Madison Keys will debut the Ultra v3 at the start of 2020 clay-court season.

New matching Ultra gear bags and backpacks are also available.

For more information about the Ultra v3 racket collection, visit www.wilson.com/ultra.