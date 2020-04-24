Sven Groeneveld On Parents Anneke And Joop Groeneveld –THE BADGE CHRONICLES #13 Of The Series

Tennis coach Sven Groeneveld shares with us a bit about his parents and traveling companions, Anneke Lajeij-Groeneveld and Joop Groeneveld. As Sven continues to share his insights and small memories, we hope the readers enjoy a look into his life on the tour.

Joop and Anneke Groeneveld

THE BADGE CHRONICLES

Anneke Laheij-Groeneveld en Joop Groeneveld

My parents Anneke and Joop, as you may know, are regular travel companions of mine.

In 2001 at the MIAMI Open in Miami and 2013 at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. They have been my providers of opportunity and my inspiration to constantly look for improvement. Both of them great athletes of their own time.

My mother was a talented table tennis player who participated in The World Table Tennis Championships in Sweden (same location as the Swedish Tennis Open) reached the quarter finals in mixed doubles. My father a talented cyclist participating at the National Championships and as a soccer player was selected for the national amateur selection however due to a massive foul-play, on him, he ruptured his meniscus and never was able to come back.

Today after 11 surgeries on his knees he is still going strong. Both stay home now and luckily I can visit them a couple of times a week. Can’t wait to take them to Japan when Taro Daniel and I can get back on court!

