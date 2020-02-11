Tennis 10sBalls Shares An ATP Gallery • Tsitsipas, Dimitrov, Rublev, Fognini, Busta, Mannarino, And Agut

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during his first round match against Hubert Hurkacz from Poland at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 11 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria in action during his first round match against Denis Shapovalov from Canada at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 10 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Andrey Rublev of Russia during his match against Nikoloz Basilahvili of Georgia at the second day of the of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 11 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Fabio Fognini of Italy during his match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the second day of the of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 11 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

The Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in action during his first round match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 10 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

The Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in action during his first round match against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 10 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his first round match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 10 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

