Tennis • 10sBalls Photo Gallery From The ATP Cup • Djokovic, Medvedev, Fognini, De Minaur, Zverev, & Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns during his singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day 2 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during his match against John Isner of the USA during day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/GARY DAY

Fabio Fognini of Italy in action against Casper Ruud of Norway during day three of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Alex de Minaur of Australia in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day three of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his singles match against Alex de Minaur of Australia on day 1 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves in his match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during day 1 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ

Editors Note: please help donate to the Australian fire causes.

Red Cross Australia

#AcesForBushfireRelief

https://www.redcross.org.au/tennis

World Wildlife Fund

#WWFAustralia

https://www.wwf.org.au/#gs.poy7c4

