Don't Miss
- Roger Federer Has New Shoes For Running • He Collaborates With “On”
- TennisBalls Shares Another Batch Of Christmas Holiday Cards
- Tennis Super Star • Roger Federer Foundation 2020 Calendar Available Now • Buy Yours
- 10sBalls Tennis Shares Christmas Cards • First Batch • Pick Your Fave
- TennisBalls Photo Gallery Of Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev In Mexico City
- Tennis News • Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer Among 2019 ATP Awards Winners
- TennisBalls Shares A Photo Gallery From The Mubadala World Tennis Championships • Nadal, Tsitsipas, & Djokovic
- Ricky’s Preseason Predictions For The Eight-Man Field • 2020 Nitto ATP Tennis Finals
- Rotterdam ATP Tennis Has A Strong Field • Buy Tickets – Buy Ticket Packages • Richard Krajicek Checks In
- Tennis News • Ricky’s Picks For The Four Men’s Singles Grand Slam Champions In 2020
Roger Federer Has New Shoes For Running • He Collaborates With “On”
-
- Updated: December 23, 2019
Photo by Roger Federer via Facebook
“ONward, this will be a fun run 🏃♂️ 😃‼️@on_running“
Have you seen Roger’s new commercial? He is running thru the streets of New York City.
He has joined forces with co-founder Olivier Bernhard.
The shoe is called “ON” and is a Swiss company.
They say it’s like running on small clouds.
You can follow On at the links below:
Facebook | On
Twitter | @on_running
Instagram | @on_running
on-running.com
You can follow Roger Federer at the links below:
Facebook | Roger Federer
Twitter | @rogerfederer
Instagram | @rogerfederer
link to Roger Federer running thru New York City: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve9MKFUhRpE
rogerfederer.com
rogerfedererfoundation.org
← Previous Story TennisBalls Shares Another Batch Of Christmas Holiday Cards