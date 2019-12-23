10sBalls.com
Roger Federer Has New Shoes For Running • He Collaborates With “On”

Photo by Roger Federer via Facebook

ONward, this will be a fun run 🏃‍♂️ 😃‼️@on_running

Have you seen Roger’s new commercial? He is running thru the streets of New York City.

He has joined forces with co-founder Olivier Bernhard.

The shoe is called “ON” and is a Swiss company.

They say it’s like running on small clouds.

You can follow On at the links below:

Facebook | On

Twitter | @on_running

Instagram | @on_running

on-running.com

You can follow Roger Federer at the links below:

Facebook | Roger Federer

Twitter | @rogerfederer

Instagram | @rogerfederer

link to Roger Federer running thru New York City: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve9MKFUhRpE

rogerfederer.com

rogerfedererfoundation.org

