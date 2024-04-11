- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, April 12, 2024
- Fritz, de Minaur, Paul Named to Laver Cup Line Up
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday in Monte-Carlo, including Sinner
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- MSG Networks to Air Live Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome Coverage
- Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Monte-Carlo
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Rafael Nadal Partners Playtomic
- Shelton beats Tiafoe in Houston final, Berrettini and Hurkacz also capture ATP titles
- Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, April 8, 2024
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Houston Schedule and Draws for Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Houston Schedule and Draws for Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Draws
Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, April 12, 2024
-
- Updated: April 11, 2024
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
April 7-14, 2024
Prize Money: €5,950,575
Novak Djokovic Returns in Monte-Carlo
Eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from Monte-Carlo. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to his home-away-from-home tournament for his first ATP appearance since Indian Wells. Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner, the first Italian in history to hold the ATP No. 2 ranking, is seeded second and will play either Sebastian Korda or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener. The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favorite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. King of Clay Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.
Monte-Carlo Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Friday, April 12: Click Here