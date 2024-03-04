BNP Paribas Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Yoshihito Nishioka takes the court in BNP Paribas Open qualifying on Tuesday.







BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells, California

March 3-17, 2024

Prize Money: $19,000,000



Stars Shine in Tennis Paradise

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden welcomes tennis’ top stars for two weeks of dazzle in the desert. Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning men’s champion. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is defending women’s champion. Former ATP standout Tommy Haas is BNP Paribas Open tournament director. Palm Springs is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles. BNP Paribas Open weekend sessions often draw a star-filled celebrity crowd as well with Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard among the famous fans who have visited in recent years.

BNP Paribas Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Daily Results: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, March 5 click here





