Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, March 1, 2024
- Updated: February 29, 2024
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
February 25-March 2, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $2,941,785
Desert Duel in Dubai
Daniil Medvedev, accompanied by new coaching addition Gilles Simon, headlines the field in Dubai. Andrey Rublev is the second seed, Hubert Hurkacz is seeded third and Karen Khachanov, fresh of his run to his sixth career title in Doha, is the fourth seed in Dubai. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game. Roger Federer owns a tournament record eight titles, followed by five-time titlist Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1s Thomas Muster, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev have also triumphed at the ATP 500.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Friday, March 1: Click Here
Dubai Results: Click Here