Rafa Nadal: I Have Two Choices for Roland Garros

Photo credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty

Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal likely closed the curtain on his Rome career today.

Nadal opened up on how his 6-1, 6-3 loss to Hubert Hurkacz will impact his Roland Garros decision.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar says playing Roland Garros comes down to two simple choices.

“Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well,” Nadal told the media in Rome. “Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros.

“Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks.

“The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today.”

Roland Garros starts on May 26th.

Former world No. 1 Nadal said he’s leaning toward doing what he does best: Playing Paris with full passion and complete commitment.

“But if I have to say what’s my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best,” Nadal said. “Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career.”