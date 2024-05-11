- Rafa Nadal: I Have Two Choices for Roland Garros
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Sunday, May 12, 2024
- Tennis News • 10sBalls Website Celebrates 15 years Circling the Globe • Traveling The Tour
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Saturday, May 11, 2024
- Defending Champion Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Rome
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Friday, May 10, 2024
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Here’s What Tennis Should Learn from Pickleball by Steve Bellamy, TC Founder
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Thursday, May 9, 2024
- Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Rome
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Wednesday, May 8, 2024
- Tickets for Hall of Fame Open Newport on Sale Now
- Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, Serena Williams Stun at Met Gala
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, May 7, 2024
- Tennis Balls Favorite Photographer and Producer Rob Stone Premieres THE Blue Angels IMAX Film!
Rafa Nadal: I Have Two Choices for Roland Garros
-
- Updated: May 11, 2024
Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal likely closed the curtain on his Rome career today.
Nadal opened up on how his 6-1, 6-3 loss to Hubert Hurkacz will impact his Roland Garros decision.
The 37-year-old Spanish superstar says playing Roland Garros comes down to two simple choices.
“Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well,” Nadal told the media in Rome. “Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros.
“Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks.
“The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today.”
Roland Garros starts on May 26th.
Former world No. 1 Nadal said he’s leaning toward doing what he does best: Playing Paris with full passion and complete commitment.
“But if I have to say what’s my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best,” Nadal said. “Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career.”