Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Top-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy faces Jack Draper in Sofia on Wednesday. Photo by Agn Foto/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images







Sofia Open

Sofia, Bulgaria

November 6-11th, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €562,815



ATP Tennis Back in Bulgaria

An ATP 250 event in Sofia, Bulgaria, has been added to 2023 ATP Tour calendar. The tournament will take place as a single-year license, replacing the Tel Aviv Watergen Open, which was cancelled due to the outbreak of war in the region. Italian Lorenzo Musetti is the top seed this week. Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut.

.



Sofia Open Draws



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Wednesday, November 8th: Click Here





