An absolutely huge week on the ATP Tour is coming up with a pair of ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna. The player fields are stacked and the stakes are high with four spots in the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals still up for grabs.

The Erste Bank Open is especially loaded. In fact, the lineup is so deep that players like Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, and Cameron Norrie are unseeded. Ahead of that contingent are the eight seeds: Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, and Karen Khachanov.



Of course, being seeded doesn’t necessarily mean you have a favorable draw. Quite the contrary. Sinner, for example, has to go up against Shelton in the first round. The 21-year-old American currently finds himself in the Japan Open final and he just upset Sinner earlier this month at the Rolex Shanghai Masters. Tiafoe, Francisco Cerundolo, Dan Evans, and Gael Monfils are also in the Sinner section of the bracket. The bottom half is also home to Rublev, Zverev, Norrie, and Matteo Arnaldi.



Rublev will become the fifth man to secure a place in Turin if he reaches the Vienna semifinals. Even if he doesn’t, the Russian is almost certain to clinch this coming week depending on other results. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Medvedev, and Sinner have already clinched.



At the top of the Vienna draw, Medvedev will begin his week against Arthur Fils before possibly running into Dimitrov or Musetti in the last 16. The top half of the draw also features Tsitsipas, Paul, Khachanov, and Dominic Thiem.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.