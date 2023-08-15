Roger Federer to Be Celebrated at Laver Cup in Vancouver Next Month

Roger Federer of Team Europe shows emotion as they acknowledge the crowd following their final match during Day One of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 23, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Roger Federer will flip out–and open up–in a special Laver Cup celebration next month.

The 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver will celebrate Federer on Friday night, September 22nd.

It will be Roger’s Night at the Rogers Arena to mark the one-year anniversary of Federer’s emotional retirement at Laver Cup.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner will walk out on the black court and flip the coin before the Friday night match.

Then Federer will return to court afterward for a Q&A with former world No. 1 Jim Courier, who was the last person to interview Federer before his final match last year.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer sheds a tear during an interview after playing his final match, a doubles with Spain’s Rafael Nadal of Team Europe against USA’s Jack Sock and USA’s Frances Tiafoe of Team World in the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, early on September 24, 2022. – Roger Federer brings the curtain down on his spectacular career in a “super special” match alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

All fans attending Friday’s evening session will have the chance to submit questions for Courier to ask Federer on court.

Plus, two lucky fans at each session will be randomly selected to sit courtside and meet Federer.

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, winner of the calendar-year Grand Slam in 1962 and 1969, the Laver Cup is played on a dramatic black court that will be constructed within Rogers Arena. The three-day competition sees rivals become teammates as six of the top men’s tennis players from Europe face off against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Europe are four-time Laver Cup champions winning at Prague in 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019 and Boston 2021. However, Team World are the defending champions in Vancouver, having pulled off a stunning maiden victory in London, in one of the most talked-about events in world sport.

The Vancouver edition promises to be equally competitive, with Team World Captain John McEnroe having announced three players on his six-man team so far – World No.9 Taylor Fritz, No.10 Frances Tiafoe, and No.14 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, includes World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 5 Holger Rune, No.7 Casper Ruud, and No.8 Andrey Rublev, with further players to be announced in upcoming weeks.

Multi-session ticket packages and single-session tickets for Laver Cup Vancouver 2023 are on sale via Ticketmaster.