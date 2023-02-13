Both Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action on a jam-packed Day 2 at the ATP Rotterdam 500. Medvedev is kicking off his week against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Tsitsipas runs into Emil Ruusuvuori.



Here are my previews and picks for the two matchups.



(6) Daniil Medvedev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina



Amazingly enough, Medvedev has slipped all the way outside the top 10 at 11th in the rankings heading into the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. By his lofty standards, the 27-year-old has been struggling ever since the 2022 Australian Open and a recent third-round loss in Melbourne to Sebastian Korda was especially impactful since he was defending runner-up points. Medvedev will look to get back on track starting in Rotterdam, where has never reached the final in four previous trips and exited in the opening round in both 2020 and 2021 (did not play last year).



Up first for the No. 6 seed on Tuesday night is Davidovich Fokina, who lost their only previous encounter 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the 2021 Madrid Masters. Losing at home on red clay does not bode well for the Spaniard’s chances on an indoor hard court. That’s not to say that Davidovich Fokina has no shot, but he hasn’t defeated anyone ranked better than 25th since Wimbledon last summer. A well-rested and motivated Medvedev should begin his week in fine fashion.



Pick: Medvedev in 2



(1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Emil Ruusuvuori



Tsitsipas and Ruusuvuori will also be going head-to-head for the second time in their careers on Tuesday. Their only previous meeting came this past fall at the indoor event in Stockholm, where Tsitsipas cruised 6-2, 6-2.

Another straightforward result for the Greek should be in the cards. Ruusuvuori is just 4-4 this season and two of his wins have come against lower-ranked Argentines on an indoor hard court during Davis Cup competition. The 52nd-ranked Finn has not defeated anyone ranked higher than No. 48 since upsetting Frances Tiafoe in Stockholm prior to his semifinal setback against Tsitsipas. Ruusuvuori has never upset anyone ranked better than No. 7 and he is 1-10 in his last 11 matches against top-10 opponents. Tsitsipas, the Aussie Open runner-up, will likely soar through his Rotterdam opener.



Pick: Tsitsipas in 2



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.