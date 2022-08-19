- US Open Prize Money Will Top $60 Million for the First Time
- Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin Lead US Open Women’s Wild Cards
- Thiem, Querrey Lead US Open Men’s Wild Cards
- Madison Keys Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati
- Nadal confident about U.S. Open Tennis chances despite Cincinnati loss to Coric
- Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Thursday, August 18th, 2022
- Duchess Of Cambridge and Laver Cup Join Forces to Raise Money for Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Children
- Norrie wins all-British battle with Murray in Cincinnati, Isner upsets Hurkacz
- Sinner a winner at Western & Southern Open on 21st birthday, outlasting Kokkinakis
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Wednesday in Cincinnati, including Nadal vs. Coric
- Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
- Emma Raducanu Sweeps Serena Williams in Her Cincinnati Farewell
- Zhang Upsets Osaka in Cincinnati Opener
- Cincinnati Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
- Carreno Busta overcomes Hurkacz, wins first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal
US Open Prize Money Will Top $60 Million for the First Time
-
- Updated: August 19, 2022
Players will receive a raise at the US Open this month.
The 2022 US Open total prize purse will exceed $60 million for the first time in tournament history, compared to $57.5 million awarded in 2021.
The Flushing Meadows major announced it is increasing prize money in both qualifying and early rounds based on input from the Tours.
The US Open will award more than $60 million in total player compensation for the first time in our history, topping the record-breaking $57.5 million number from 2021.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 18, 2022
“The player compensation has been allocated after input from the WTA and ATP Player Councils, with a goal of increasing prize money in the earlier rounds of the main draw, as well as the US Open Qualifying Tournament Prize money,” the US Open said in a statement. “As a result, main draw payouts are now set at $80,000 for the first round and $121,000 for the second round, an 85% and 57% increase since 2016, respectively.
“Total prize money for the US Open Qualifying Tournament has now reached $6.26 million, an increase of 223% from $1.94 million in 2016. Final round prize money for the US Open Qualifying Tournament will be $44,000.”
US Open qualifying begins next week with main-draw play starting on August 29th.