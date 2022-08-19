US Open Prize Money Will Top $60 Million for the First Time

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Lelyah Fernandez of Canada to win the women’s final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Players will receive a raise at the US Open this month.

The 2022 US Open total prize purse will exceed $60 million for the first time in tournament history, compared to $57.5 million awarded in 2021.

The Flushing Meadows major announced it is increasing prize money in both qualifying and early rounds based on input from the Tours.

The US Open will award more than $60 million in total player compensation for the first time in our history, topping the record-breaking $57.5 million number from 2021. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 18, 2022

“The player compensation has been allocated after input from the WTA and ATP Player Councils, with a goal of increasing prize money in the earlier rounds of the main draw, as well as the US Open Qualifying Tournament Prize money,” the US Open said in a statement. “As a result, main draw payouts are now set at $80,000 for the first round and $121,000 for the second round, an 85% and 57% increase since 2016, respectively.

“Total prize money for the US Open Qualifying Tournament has now reached $6.26 million, an increase of 223% from $1.94 million in 2016. Final round prize money for the US Open Qualifying Tournament will be $44,000.”

US Open qualifying begins next week with main-draw play starting on August 29th.