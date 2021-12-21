Jannik Sinner Joins Strong Group Of Tennis Players in Rotterdam at 49th ABN AMRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Davis Cup in Turin, Italy, 29 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Jannik Sinner, the youngest player in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings, returns to the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The 20-year-old Italian, who was a substitute during the ATP Finals last month, is participating for the second time.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “After his win in the NextGen ATP Finals, we gave him a wildcard for 2020. He immediately made it to the quarterfinals. This year he had a fantastic season, with four tournament wins. He was also the first teenager ever to win an ATP500 tournament.”

Jannik Sinner participates in Rotterdam for the second time. On his debut in 2020, he caused a surprise by beating the then number 10 in the world, David Goffin in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Pablo Carreno Busta was just too strong winning the tiebreak of the third set.

He is Youngest player in the top 10 on ATP Tour

The 20-year-old Italian has had a strong career start so far. He turned pro in 2018 and won the NextGen ATP Finals a year later. In 2020 he won his first ATP title in Sofia. In the same year he reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros as a debutant, which had not happened since Rafael Nadal in 2005. In 2021 he continued the upward trend, with a another four ATP titles. After Novak Djokovic in 2007, he became the first 20-year-old to have five titles to his name.

It put him in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings, where he is the youngest player. During the ATP Finals, the closing tournament of the year in Turin, he was allowed to play as a substitute. He convincingly won there 6-2, 6-2 against Hubert Hurkacz, one of the other participants during the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

Partial Field of participants

Seven participants have now been announced. In addition to Jannik Sinner, these are Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Gaël Monfils and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Richard told us more names to be announced soon

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.