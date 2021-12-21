- Another December To Remember, Gossip, Facts, Hearsay • Oh And RAFA Nadal Got Covid • From 10sBalls
- Belinda Bencic tests positive for Covid-19
- Jannik Sinner Joins Strong Group Of Tennis Players in Rotterdam at 49th ABN AMRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Nadal Already in Doubt for Australia, now Positive Covid-19 tests Further Complicates Matters
- Rublev takes title at Mubadala Championship, Andy Murray runner-up and Rafa Nadal Winless In Abu Dhabi
- Rafa Nadal Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Dominic Thiem Suffers a Setback With His Wrist. Australian Open Tennis in Question
- TennisBalls Comes Up With More Gossip, Facts, and Tidbits
- Jamie Murray • Schroders announce Battle of the Brits Tennis postponed Due To Covid
- SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC • Amazing Fields in both The WTA And ATP Players Listed Here • Great Warm-Up For AO
- Delray Beach Tennis – US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez, Bryan Bros. Among Four Sets of Siblings Playing Opening Weekend • Sponsored by VITACOST.com
- Mubadala World Tennis Championship Semi Final Photos – Andy Murray vs. Rafael Nadal
- Louise Pleming Wins the Newcombe Medal for “The Spirit of Tennis Award”
- Roger Federer Foundation Calendar – Buy It Now
- Mubadala World Tennis Championship Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/18/21
Jannik Sinner Joins Strong Group Of Tennis Players in Rotterdam at 49th ABN AMRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Updated: December 21, 2021
Jannik Sinner, the youngest player in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings, returns to the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. The 20-year-old Italian, who was a substitute during the ATP Finals last month, is participating for the second time.
Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “After his win in the NextGen ATP Finals, we gave him a wildcard for 2020. He immediately made it to the quarterfinals. This year he had a fantastic season, with four tournament wins. He was also the first teenager ever to win an ATP500 tournament.”
Jannik Sinner participates in Rotterdam for the second time. On his debut in 2020, he caused a surprise by beating the then number 10 in the world, David Goffin in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Pablo Carreno Busta was just too strong winning the tiebreak of the third set.
He is Youngest player in the top 10 on ATP Tour
The 20-year-old Italian has had a strong career start so far. He turned pro in 2018 and won the NextGen ATP Finals a year later. In 2020 he won his first ATP title in Sofia. In the same year he reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros as a debutant, which had not happened since Rafael Nadal in 2005. In 2021 he continued the upward trend, with a another four ATP titles. After Novak Djokovic in 2007, he became the first 20-year-old to have five titles to his name.
It put him in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings, where he is the youngest player. During the ATP Finals, the closing tournament of the year in Turin, he was allowed to play as a substitute. He convincingly won there 6-2, 6-2 against Hubert Hurkacz, one of the other participants during the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.
Partial Field of participants
Seven participants have now been announced. In addition to Jannik Sinner, these are Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Gaël Monfils and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Richard told us more names to be announced soon
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.