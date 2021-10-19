- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/20/21
Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/20/21
- Updated: October 19, 2021
Kremlin Cup
Moscow, Russia
October 18 – October 24, 2021
Prize Money: $697,125
Kremlin Cup is a Russian Treasure
Played indoors in Russia’s bustling and chilly capital of Moscow in October, the VTB Kremlin Cup became the country’s first pro international tennis tournament when it was founded in 1990 by Tennis Week publisher Eugene Scott. Russian players have dominated the event, with Yevgeny Kafelnikov winning a record five consecutive titles between 1997-2001. Russians Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev are the top two men’s seeds.
Kremlin Cup Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, October 20th: click here