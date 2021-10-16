10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 9 Photo Gallery featuring Fritz, Badosa, Azarenka, Basilashvili and More!

Taylor Fritz of the USA reacts to his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany at the conclusion of their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Paula Badosa of Spain reacts to her win against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning a point against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts to her win against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts during her match against Paula Badosa of Spain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts in her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Taylor Fritz of the USA during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia (L) shake hands with Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (R) at the net after defeating Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Paula Badosa of Spain in action against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO