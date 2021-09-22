Laver Cup Tennis and it’s Sponsors • Come to Boston

Steve Zacks CEO of the Laver Cup is photographed with the Laver Cup Trophy at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

The Laver Cup will once again feature an impressive roster of brand partners when the fourth edition of the event is staged at TD Garden in Boston this weekend, 24-26 September.



Founding partner Rolex, global sponsor Mercedes-Benz and global supplier Moët & Chandon have supported the Laver Cup since the inaugural event in Prague in 2017, with Credit Suisse joining as a global sponsor in 2019.



“We are delighted to continue our partnerships with Rolex, Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz and Moët & Chandon,” The CEO said.



“These prestigious global brands have provided valuable support and have been instrumental in establishing the Laver Cup as a world-class event.”

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina arrives to Logan international Airport in an official Mercedes-Benz transport ahead of the Laver Cup at TD Garden on September 20, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup)



With each edition, the Laver Cup has both grown in acclaim and added to its stellar lineup of sponsors. This year, UPS, Uniqlo (attire), On (shoes), Head ( balls and restringing players rackets), Gevalia (coffee ) and Marriott Bonvoy have all joined the event as global suppliers.



Moving the signature black court, iconic Laver Cup trophy and other critical elements overseas and on the ground, UPS, Official Shipping and Logistics Provider of the Laver Cup, will play an essential role in helping Laver Cup organizers deliver the three-day event at cities around the world.



Swedish coffee brand Gevalia, Official Coffee of the Laver Cup 2021, will be providing world-class coffee to hospitality guests and as the Official Hotel Sponsor of the Laver Cup 2021, Marriott will welcome fans at hotels across the city.



In the retail space, Uniqlo, Official LifeWear of the Laver Cup, have outfitted key roles and also created limited-edition apparel for sale at the event, whilst HEAD has designed a special edition Laver Cup branded racquet and bag that will be used by its players, sold to fans at the event and be available online at head.com. Swiss-engineered athletic footwear brand On has created the Roger Advantage Laver Cup shoe, which will be on sale at TD Garden and available for fans to purchase online at www.on-running.com/products/theroger-advantage-ic.



The Laver Cup is played over three days, using an exciting team format, on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.

For more information about the Laver Cup, visit LaverCup.com.