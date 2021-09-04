US Open Order of Play for 9/5/21

Shotmakers collide when second-seeded Daniil Medvedev meets British No. 1 Daniel Evans at the US Open on Sunday. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

US Open

New York, NY, U.S.A.

August 30 – September 12, 2021

Prize Money: $57.5 million



US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular

The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.

Results for Saturday, September 4th: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, September 5th: click here