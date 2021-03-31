- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/1/21
- Sakkari Snaps Osaka’s 23-Match Winning Streak, Sweeps Into Miami Open Semifinals
- Photos From the Miami Open Tennis Featuring Rublev, Medvedev, Barty, Sinner and More!
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/31/21
- Miami Open Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Andreescu, Tsitsipas, Osaka, Nishikori and More!
- Alex Olmedo Peruvian Tennis Star • More Miscellaneous Memories
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/30/21
- Medvedev Survives Cramps to Top Popyrin, Tiafoe Next up in Miami
- Miami Open Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Muguruza, Tiafoe, Andreescu, Fritz and More!
- Roger Federer Teams up with Switzerland Tourism
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/29/21
- Naomi Osaka Takes Walkover Into Miami Open Fourth Round
- Rublev and Fucsovics to Renew 2021 Rivalry in Miami Open Third Round
- Miami Open Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Kvitova, Cilic, Azarenka and More!
- Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 3/28/21
Miami Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/1/21
-
- Updated: March 31, 2021
Miami Open – Miami Gardens
$4,299,205
March 22-April 4th, 2021
Barty Back to Defend Title, Big 3 MIA From Miami Open
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who beat Karolina Pliskova to win the 2019 Miami Open crown, is back to defend her title. Barty resides in the top half of the draw along with Wimbledon winner Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka. Second-seeded Naomi Osaka returns to action for the first time since she won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, though eight-time champion Serena Williams withdrew recovering from oral surgery. On the men’s side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and 2019 champion Roger Federer have all withdrawn. It marks the first time since the 2004 Rolex Paris Masters that none of the Big 3 will play in a Masters 1000 event. That will create open opportunity for the rest of the men’s field. Attendance will be capped at between 800 and 1,000 fans per session due to pandemic safety protocols.
Miami Open
Women’s Singles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Doubles Main Draw: [click here]
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Draw: [click here]
Men’s Doubles Draw: [click here]
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: [click here]
Order of Play for Thursday, April 1st: [Click Here]