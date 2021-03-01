Iga Swiatek and Dominic Thiem both Nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of The Year Award

Iga Świątek of Poland and Dominic Thiem of Austria have been nominated for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award at this year’s Laureus World Sport Awards. Also nominated are soccer player Ansu Fati of Barcelona, Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Motor Cyclist Joan Mir, and Cyclist Tadej Pogacar. Both players won their first Granslam in 2020. Swiatek winning the French Open and Thiem the US Open.

First held in 2000, the annual event honors the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year and showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good. Shortlists for six categories (Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback and Action) are created by votes from more than 1,000 sports media from over 70 countries. The shortlist for World Athlete of the Year with a Disability is provided by the International Paralympic Committee. The Laureus World Sports Academy (a unique group of sporting legends) votes for the winners in each shortlisted category and The Academy also has the ability to grant discretionary awards, such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. A global public vote determines the winner of the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award, which honors one inspiring story that encapsulates the power of sport to inspire and brings people together. Broadcast around the world, the Awards Ceremony also provides a global platform for supporting Laureus Sport for Good, by showcasing the incredible work done to transform young lives around the world. Each year, one program is recognized for its outstanding work, through the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

Iga Świątek on twitter had this to say about the award, “I am honored with the Laureus Award nomination among such great athletes and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. The motto of Laureus Award is about having the power to change the world by sport. I truly believe it is possible.”