- Australian Open 2021 • Semifinal Photo Gallery • Osaka, Djokovic, Medvedev, Brady, Serena and More!
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/20/21
- Day 2 in Singapore • Coach Sven from the Singapore Tennis Open
- Osaka to Face Brady in the Final of the 2021 Australian Open Tennis – But Was This Serena’s Last Stand?
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/19/21
- Tsitsipas After Beating Nadal: “Something Extra; Something I have Never Felt Before. It Was Epic.”
- Wilson Debuts Racket Collaboration With Renowned Artist Romero Britto • Check Out These Awesome Frames
- Australian Open 2021 • Quarterfinal Photo Gallery • Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Medvedev, Serena and More!
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for Djokovic vs. Karatsev in the Australian Open Semifinals
- Singapore Day 1 • Coach Sven Arrives at the Singapore Tennis Open
- Alix Ramsay Australian Open Update • Rafa Loses To Titsipas in 5 Sets After Winning First 2 Sets
- Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/18/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Update From The Australian Open • From Crazy Kids to Soon-to-Be Champions, Medvedev and Rublev
- Ricky’s Picks for the Australian Open Men’s Quarterfinals: Nadal vs. Tsitsipas and Medvedev vs. Rublev
- Novak Djokovic Wins But Now He Wants Some Answers • And are Covid Bubbles Bubbles?
Australian Open Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/20/21
-
- Updated: February 19, 2021
Australian Open
February 8 – February 21, 2021
Melbourne, Australia
Total Prize Money: $80 Million (AUD)
Australian Open Preview
Eight-time AO champion Novak Djokovic plays for his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne Park. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is aiming for his first Australian Open crown since 2009 and 21st Grand Slam championship, while 2020 runner-up Dominic Thiem competes for his first Melbourne major title. On the women’s side, Sofia Kenin is defending champion with 39-year-old Serena Williams bidding to match Margaret Court’s all-time record by capturing her 24th Grand Slam title. US Open champion Naomi Osaka, Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty are among the top women’s contenders. The AO features 128-player men’s and women’s singles draws, including 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards in each draw.
Australian Open Seeds
AO Men’s Singles Seeds: [click here]
AO Women’s Singles Seeds: [click here]
Australian Open Draws
AO Men’s Singles: [click here]
AO Men’s Doubles: [click here]
AO Women’s Singles: [click here]
AO Women’s Doubles: [click here]
AO Mixed Doubles: [click here]
AO Men’s Wheelchair Singles: [click here]
AO Men’s Wheelchair Doubles: [click here]
AO Women’s Wheelchair Singles: [click here]
AO Women’s Wheelchair Doubles: [click here]
AO Quad Wheelchair Singles: [click here]
AO Quad Wheelchair Doubles: [click here]
Australian Open Order of Play for Saturday, February 20: [click here]