Sven Tennis • Day 13 • Melbourne • We Heart AO, and Some Bad News
-
- Updated: January 17, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
The day has been great so far it’s 6 pm and lunch came early.
Nice salad this time!
Water delivery by @ubereats never enough water and I can’t survive on the one bottle a meal we receive.
During the day Taro texted me that some photographers hanging out at the hotel!
I prepped a whole gym for Taro but I thought we would use it on court since we will not be getting all the equipment. So instead I had a great workout today.
During my workout, I got inspired and grateful for being here and having Tennis Australia providing so much for all of us! So I decided to give the paparazzi something to take a picture of! WE ❤️AO @sventennis
Right after my artwork I got my Negative test result back!!! Now we have to wait and see if we get our update on our app for tomorrow’s practice
I just got a message that the first group that arrived are heading to the courts for their first session (first players getting their tennis session in: great news)
Bad news we will have to be creative!
Sven Groeneveld