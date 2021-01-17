Sven Tennis • Day 13 • Melbourne • We Heart AO, and Some Bad News

By Sven Groeneveld







The day has been great so far it’s 6 pm and lunch came early.

Nice salad this time!

Water delivery by @ubereats never enough water and I can’t survive on the one bottle a meal we receive.

During the day Taro texted me that some photographers hanging out at the hotel!

I prepped a whole gym for Taro but I thought we would use it on court since we will not be getting all the equipment. So instead I had a great workout today.

During my workout, I got inspired and grateful for being here and having Tennis Australia providing so much for all of us! So I decided to give the paparazzi something to take a picture of! WE ❤️AO @sventennis

Right after my artwork I got my Negative test result back!!! Now we have to wait and see if we get our update on our app for tomorrow’s practice

I just got a message that the first group that arrived are heading to the courts for their first session (first players getting their tennis session in: great news)

Bad news we will have to be creative!

