Fernando Verdasco Out Of French Open For Positive COVID Test

- Updated: September 26, 2020
Fernando Verdasco said he has been dropped from the French Open because of what he believes is a false positive result on a coronavirus test.
The 36-year-old from Spain, a former world No 7, said he had previously tested positive for the virus, asymptomatically, in August.
However Verdasco, who has been tested a number of times since, said he was refused the chance to take another test to find out if the initial one was inaccurate.
Verdasco had played in 67 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments until missing this year’s U.S. Open.
