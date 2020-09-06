Don't Miss
- Eighth Annual Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day Celebrated at 2020 US Open on Monday, September 7th
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for Day 7 of the U.S. Open, Including Goffin vs. Shapovalov
- U.S.Open Tennis • Is It The USTA Or The County Or The State? Balls Bounce But Bubbles Burst • This Is The “Asterisk” U.S. Closed 2020
- U.S. Open Tennis Bubble Wasn’t Really Much Of A Bubble ? Or was it ? Balls Bounce • Bubbles Burst
- USTA Statement on Mladenovic/Babos Women’s Doubles Team
- 10sBalls • Updated Draws and Order Of Play From The U.S. Open Tennis
- Tennis Bubble Burst ? • U.S. Open Controversy Reaches New Heights With Zverev vs Mannarino Match That Almost Wasn’t
- Meet The Ichiban Brothers!
- Tennis • 10sBalls Photos From U.S. Open • Osaka, Murray, Serena, Kerber, Shapovalov, Fritz, and Auger-Aliassime
- Tennis • Ricky’s Preview and Picks For Day 6 Of The U.S. Open, Including Thiem vs. Cilic
Eighth Annual Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day Celebrated at 2020 US Open on Monday, September 7th
-
- Updated: September 6, 2020
The USTA will celebrate its eighth annual Military Appreciation Day on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, during the 2020 US Open. This year, recognition of those men and women who have served their country will be anchored by a video celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the victory of World War II and honoring the legacy of Lt. Joe Hunt, the only US Open Champion to die while in military service to his country. The video tribute is narrated by General Mark A. Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The video tribute will be available on USOpen.org, the official website of the US Open, and the USTA’s long-term commitment to military veterans and wounded warriors will be featured in US Open coverage throughout the day.
Read more inspiring Joe Hunt stories: