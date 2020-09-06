Eighth Annual Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day Celebrated at 2020 US Open on Monday, September 7th



The USTA will celebrate its eighth annual Military Appreciation Day on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, during the 2020 US Open. This year, recognition of those men and women who have served their country will be anchored by a video celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the victory of World War II and honoring the legacy of Lt. Joe Hunt, the only US Open Champion to die while in military service to his country. The video tribute is narrated by General Mark A. Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The video tribute will be available on USOpen.org, the official website of the US Open, and the USTA’s long-term commitment to military veterans and wounded warriors will be featured in US Open coverage throughout the day.

