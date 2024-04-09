Jannik Sinner will begin his week at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday with a second-round showdown against Sebastian Korda. Karen Khachanov faces Francisco Cerundolo.



Here are my previews and picks for two of the best second-round matchups.



Sebastian Korda vs. (2) Jannik Sinner



Sinner and Korda will be squaring off for the third time in their careers, with the head-to-head series tied 101. Sinner won their first encounter in a pair of tiebreakers three years ago in Washington, D.C., while Korda prevailed in straight sets last season in Adelaide.



Sinner ended the 2023 campaign on fire. The 22-year-old Italian is up to No. 2 in the world thanks to a 22-1 record this season and a 25-1 mark in his last 26 matches–and 35-2 in his last 37. Sinner has already won three titles this year–the Australian Open, Rotterdam, and Miami. Korda has been solid but unspectacular in 2024, with an 11-8 record after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday. A steep step up in competition will likely result in the end of Korda’s tournament.



Pick: Sinner in 2



(15) Karen Khachanov vs. Francisco Cerundolo



Khachanov and Cerundolo will be going head-to-head for the fourth time. All three of their previous meetings have gone Khachanov’s way, including a 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(5) decision a couple of weeks ago at the Miami Masters.

Although clay may give Cerundolo a better chance, Khachanov is also good on dirt. The 17th-ranked Russian was a French Open semifinalist last year and his 2024 clay-court swing is off to an impressive start, as he knocked off Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6(4) in the Monte-Carlo first round. Cerundolo defeated Daniel Altmaier 7-6(2), 6-3 in his opening match, but the 22nd-ranked Argentine still has a losing record in 2024 (8-10). This one should once again go Khachanov’s way.



Pick: Khachanov in 3



