Charlize Theron to Host 20th Annual Desert Smash on March 5th

Stars will light up the court for a worthy cause in La Quinta.

Award-winning actress, producer and philanthropist Charlize Theron will host the 20th annual Desert Smash charity celebrity tennis event set for Tuesday, March 5 La Quinta Resort & Club, La Casa Event Space, 49-199 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta, CA.

This year’s Desert Smash will benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) – a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to investing in the health and safety of young people living in Southern Africa to create a more equitable future for all.



Celebrities and professional tennis players confirmed to participate at this year’s event include: Colton Underwood, Gavin Rossdale, Natasha Bedingfield, 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, Donna Vekic, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, Alycia Parks, and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.



Tickets for the 20th annual Desert Smash hosted by Charlize Theron are on sale here.

On Monday, March 4, Colton Underwood will host Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Challenge, presented by Smirnoff Smash, at La Quinta.



The inagural Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Challenge is presented by founding and presenting partner Smirnoff Smash. Desert Smash has also partnered with some of the best in the sport, The Kitchen, and the Miami Pickleball Club, who will be programming a fun afternoon of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.



This year’s event will benefit Charlize Theron’s eponymous foundation, the Charlize Theron African Outreach Project. Tickets include admission as well as product samplings, giveaways, and knowing that you’re supporting a great cause.



Colton Underwood, Wes Burrows, Sam Querrey, JJ Wolf and Roscoe Bellamy are all slated to play with more to be announced soon.



