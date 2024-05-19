- Geneva Open Draws and Schedule for May 20, 2024
Geneva Open Draws and Schedule for May 20, 2024
-
- Updated: May 19, 2024
Geneva Open
Geneva, Switzerland
Red Clay
Prize Money: €579,320
May 19-25, 2024
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and former world No. 1 Andy Murray both received wild cards into this week’s Geneva Open. The Gonet Geneva Open returned to the Swiss city in 2015 for the first time since 1991. The ATP 250 tournament is staged at the Tennis Club de Genève at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, the oldest and largest tennis club in Switzerland. Swiss players have won the event on four occasions, with Stan Wawrinka notably winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Rome finalist Nicolas Jarry won the 2023 Geneva Open. Casper Ruud is a two-time champion.
Geneva Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, May 20: click here