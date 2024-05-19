Geneva Open Draws and Schedule for May 20, 2024

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray faces Yannick Hanfmann in Geneva on Monday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Geneva Open

Geneva, Switzerland

Red Clay

Prize Money: €579,320

May 19-25, 2024

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and former world No. 1 Andy Murray both received wild cards into this week’s Geneva Open. The Gonet Geneva Open returned to the Swiss city in 2015 for the first time since 1991. The ATP 250 tournament is staged at the Tennis Club de Genève at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, the oldest and largest tennis club in Switzerland. Swiss players have won the event on four occasions, with Stan Wawrinka notably winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Rome finalist Nicolas Jarry won the 2023 Geneva Open. Casper Ruud is a two-time champion.







Geneva Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, May 20: click here









