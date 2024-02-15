Desert Dining: BNP Paribas Open Unveils New Food and Drink Options

Around the grounds at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday, March 5th, 2023 in Indian Wells. Photo credit: Kathryn Riley/BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells presents a feast for fans next month.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will offer both a world-class field and world-class dining options.

A first-year partnership With Sodexo Live! brings more than a dozen new dining options from world-class chefs and local Southern California eateries to Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March.

Southern California’s Porta Via headlines the list of new additions at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March, as the contemporary California bistro and bar will take over the iconic restaurant space overlooking the court in Stadium 1.

New additions to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Food Village will include Japanese-inspired hot dogs from Sumo Dog of Jeffrey Lunak and the Morimoto Restaurant Group; San Diego-based, award-winning Mexican artisan kitchen Puesto; local Palm Desert delicatessen J’s Deli; fast-casual burger popup Le Burger by Camphor from Los Angeles serving Michelin-starred burgers and frites; and Post & Beam serving California comfort food from Los Angeles-based chef John Cleveland.

MOTO Pizza is also new for 2024, as the Seattle-based chain will bring their award-winning fare to Indian Wells, giving fans a taste of their unique blend of Detroit, New York, and Roman style pizzas with signature Filipino flavor, powered by a pizza robot. After introducing the Lionel’s Fountain burger concept in 2023, Los Angeles-based chef Christian Page will open Love Love Lionel’s and Love Love Chicken for fans in 2024 offering delicious burgers and tasty chicken in Stadium 2.

In addition to these new eateries are an elite lineup of world-class, full-service restaurants onsite, headlined by world-renowned Nobu, which will continue serving its signature Japanese fusion cuisine to fans in Stadium 2, alongside local desert favorites Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill and Ristorante Mamma Gina.

For fans in the suites, new hospitality package options are available, including packages from chef, restaurateur and the first winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars, Richard Blais. Some of his renowned offerings include chateaubriand beef filet, white truffle mac & cheese, and tuna “poke” tostadas.

A number of local favorites will be returning to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, including Sherman’s Deli (Stadium 1), local Mexican/Greek/American institution John’s (Food Village), Dragon Lili Boba Bar & Café (Food Village) and Chef Tanya’s Kitchen with a new location in Stadium 1 as well as their Food Village stand. Those looking for specialty treats can also look forward to the return of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream for 2024, as their presence onsite will expand to include a second installation outside of Stadium 3 in addition to their Stadium 1 space. Palm Springs-based Coachella Valley Coffee will round out the list of local options fans can find at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

These culinary partners will pair with a variety of new offerings from Sodexo Live!’s world-class kitchen, including Nine City Tortilla Co. (Stadium 1) and Flat Pie Co. (Stadium 1, Stadium 2). Take Out Asian Kitchen will serve fresh rice bowls out of a new Stadium 2 outpost.

A variety of beverage offerings will round out the experience for fans in Tennis Paradise.

Two champagne bars located at the Circle of Palms and in the Courtyard will offer revamped beverage service, complete with private shaded seating areas and charcuterie in these beautiful outdoor settings at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Maestro Dobel returns as the Official Tequila of the BNP Paribas Open with their branded bar next to Stadium 2 along with Corona, who will continue serving a variety of refreshing options throughout the grounds. Veroni also returns to Tennis Paradise in 2024 as the Official Charcuterie Partner of the BNP Paribas Open, and fans can stop by their booth in the Sponsor Village to grab samples of their high-quality imported Italian meats, cheeses, and dried fruits.

The full lineup of food and beverage offerings is available to view at bnpparibasopen.com/dining.