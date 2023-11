Davis Cup Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 23, 2023

Lorenzo Musetti, Jannik Sinner and Team Italy face The Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Thursday in Malaga, Spain. Photo credit: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Facebook







Davis Cup Finals

Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena

Malaga, Spain

November 21-26th, 2023

Surface: Indoor Hard Court



Eight Nations Battle for Davis Cup

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads Serbia, No. 4 Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti head a strong Italian team and Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin are expected singles starters for Australia.

Davis Cup Finals Draws



