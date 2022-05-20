- Roland Garros Men’s and Women’s Draws: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev in Bottom Quarter
-
- Updated: May 20, 2022
Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 16-June 5, 2022
Stars Shine in the City of Light
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic plays for a record-tying 21st Grand Slam crown, while king of clay Rafael Nadal will try to shake off a chronic foot issue and win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been sidelined with an elbow injury. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 28-match winning streak into Paris playing for her second French Open title in the last three years.
