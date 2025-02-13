Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 14, 2025

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces Jan-Lennard Struff in Marseille on Friday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis



Marseille Open
Marseille, France
February 10-16, 2025
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €724,015

Magic in Marseille
The Open 13 Provence, held on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Marseille, is one of five French tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar. This week, Daniil Medvedev is the top seed. Frenchman Ugo Humbert is seeded second, Karen Khachanov is third seed and Hubert Hurkacz is seeded fourth. The top four seeds each enjoyed first-round byes. Former player Jean-Francois Caujolle was a driving force in bringing a tour-level event to his hometown, and since the inaugural event in 1993, six Frenchmen have lifted the Marseille trophy, including Guy Forget in 1996; Fabrice Santoro, 1999; Arnaud Clement, 2006; Gilles Simon, 2007 and 2015; Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 2009, 2013 and 2017; and Michael Llodra, 2011.

Marseille Open 13 Provence Draws and Schedule

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Friday, February 14: Click Here